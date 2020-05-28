C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $308.78

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $308.78 and traded as low as $190.20. C&C Group shares last traded at $197.20, with a volume of 5,011,832 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded C&C Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 182 ($2.39) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised C&C Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $612.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 192.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 308.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

