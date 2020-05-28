Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.92

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.39. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 516,422 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.