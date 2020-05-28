Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.88 Million

Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will announce sales of $193.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.20 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $196.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $849.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.70 million to $859.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $976.15 million, with estimates ranging from $927.80 million to $994.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $473,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $122,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $245,102,275 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 1.63.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

