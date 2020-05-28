Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,618 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,588 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,162,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,172 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,041 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.