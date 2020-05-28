Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 6,135 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Coty by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Coty by 512.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 61,984 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Coty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 868,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE:COTY opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

COTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.