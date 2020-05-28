Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $251.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.97. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $319.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $812,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,615. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

