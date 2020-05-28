Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $139,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of EFT opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

