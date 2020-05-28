Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $92,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in PG&E by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 553.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.