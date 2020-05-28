Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases Shares of 10,080 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 56.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,995.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 68,400 shares of company stock valued at $406,610 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

PAA opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

