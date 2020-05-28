Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $3,892,311,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,950,000 after buying an additional 171,006 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,089,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after buying an additional 393,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 143,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $154,700 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $922.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.74. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.58%. On average, research analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

