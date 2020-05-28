CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.38

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $97.38 and traded as low as $85.06. CGI shares last traded at $86.32, with a volume of 965,641 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIB.A shares. Raymond James set a C$102.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$85.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01.

About CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

