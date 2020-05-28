Charles Stanley Group’s (CAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON CAY opened at GBX 274 ($3.60) on Thursday. Charles Stanley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 350 ($4.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 271.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.23.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

