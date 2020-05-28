Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cineworld Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cineworld Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cineworld Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 265.38 ($3.49).

Shares of LON CINE opened at GBX 77.28 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.65. The stock has a market cap of $980.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.29 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 314.30 ($4.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.09.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Eric (Rick) Hartley Senat purchased 423,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £101,618.40 ($133,673.24). Also, insider Anthony Herbert Bloom purchased 839,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £235,117.12 ($309,283.24).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

