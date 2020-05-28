Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Earns “Buy” Rating from VSA Capital

Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at VSA Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. Columbus Energy Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

Columbus Energy Resources Company Profile

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

