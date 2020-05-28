Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.66

Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.66 and traded as low as $5.94. Command Center shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,393 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

About Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI)

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Command Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Command Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.