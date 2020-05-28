Comparing Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) & Pulse Network (NASDAQ:TPNI)

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iclick Interactive Asia Group -7.27% -7.71% -2.95% Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Pulse Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iclick Interactive Asia Group $199.41 million 1.52 -$9.60 million ($0.17) -31.12 Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pulse Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iclick Interactive Asia Group.

Volatility and Risk

Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Network has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Pulse Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iclick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.23%. Given Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Iclick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Pulse Network.

Summary

Pulse Network beats Iclick Interactive Asia Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Pulse Network

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.