Comparing Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) and ATC Venture Group (NASDAQ:ATCV)

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sorl Auto Parts has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 6.22, suggesting that its stock price is 522% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are held by institutional investors. 58.8% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sorl Auto Parts and ATC Venture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorl Auto Parts 0 1 0 0 2.00 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sorl Auto Parts currently has a consensus target price of $4.72, suggesting a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Sorl Auto Parts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sorl Auto Parts is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sorl Auto Parts and ATC Venture Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorl Auto Parts $468.05 million 0.19 $12.74 million N/A N/A ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sorl Auto Parts has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sorl Auto Parts and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorl Auto Parts 4.32% 10.21% 2.89% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sorl Auto Parts beats ATC Venture Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. The company offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. markets its products under the SORL brand through authorized distributors. The company exports its products to approximately 104 countries and regions. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rui'an, the People's Republic of China.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

