Comparing Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Stans Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stans Energy and First Quantum Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 0 6 6 0 2.50

First Quantum Minerals has a consensus target price of $11.85, indicating a potential upside of 96.75%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Stans Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Stans Energy has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stans Energy and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stans Energy N/A N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals -3.92% 0.85% 0.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stans Energy and First Quantum Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $4.07 billion 1.02 -$57.00 million N/A N/A

Stans Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Quantum Minerals.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Stans Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Stans Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stans Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.