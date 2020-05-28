Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,062.25

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,062.25 and traded as low as $1,800.00. Craneware shares last traded at $1,800.00, with a volume of 10,931 shares.

CRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,886.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,062.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

About Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

