Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24 and a beta of 2.26.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $698,039.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,478,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,693 shares of company stock worth $5,458,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

