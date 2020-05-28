Critical Contrast: OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) & Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OHR Pharmaceutical and Minerva Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OHR Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Minerva Neurosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 46.38%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than OHR Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares OHR Pharmaceutical and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical N/A -75.46% -71.18% Minerva Neurosciences N/A -161.96% -72.61%

Risk and Volatility

OHR Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OHR Pharmaceutical and Minerva Neurosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$13.23 million N/A N/A Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$72.18 million ($1.85) -7.68

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of OHR Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of OHR Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats OHR Pharmaceutical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OHR Pharmaceutical

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a development stage pharmaceutical company. The company intends to merge with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. that focuses on advancing NeuBase's peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology platform for the development of therapies to address severe and currently untreatable diseases caused by genetic mutations. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. It also offers MIN-117, a compound that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD); and seltorexant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating insomnia and MDD. The company' preclinical stage product is MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of the MIN-117 compound and roluperidone worlwide, excluding Asia; and co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, NV for the development of seltorexant. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

