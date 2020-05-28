CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,023.80

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,023.80 and traded as low as $930.34. CVS Group shares last traded at $947.50, with a volume of 152,385 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.54. The firm has a market cap of $669.46 million and a PE ratio of 54.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 909.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.80.

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard A. Connell bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 784 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £49,392 ($64,972.38). Also, insider Richard A. Connell bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($65,837.94).

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

