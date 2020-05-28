CWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,001,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 171,992 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 792,314 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

