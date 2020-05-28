CWM Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,184 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.