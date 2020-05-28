CWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

