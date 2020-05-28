Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,741.43

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,741.43 and traded as high as $2,782.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,782.00, with a volume of 319,191 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,020 ($39.73) to GBX 3,085 ($40.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,530 ($33.28) to GBX 2,560 ($33.68) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 100.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,704.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,741.43.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

