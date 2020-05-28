Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €16.00 Price Target

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on G. UBS Group set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.25 ($17.74).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.