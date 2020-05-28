Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.22.

NYSE:DG opened at $187.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.84. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $118.26 and a 12-month high of $187.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

