Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.87

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $2.58. Dolphin Capital Investors shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 58,139 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The company has a market cap of $2.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.87.

Dolphin Capital Investors Company Profile (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.