Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 634 at Peel Hunt

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 703 ($9.25) to GBX 634 ($8.34) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Draper Esprit from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 487 ($6.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of GROW opened at GBX 442 ($5.81) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 366.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 450.72. The stock has a market cap of $527.14 million and a PE ratio of 3.95. Draper Esprit has a 12 month low of GBX 255 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 619.60 ($8.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

