Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Eastgroup Properties worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $59,135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $117.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

