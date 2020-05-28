Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.63. Electromed shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 107,000 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

