Emis Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,078.65

Shares of Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,078.65 and traded as low as $1,074.00. Emis Group shares last traded at $1,094.00, with a volume of 86,408 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.50 million and a PE ratio of 30.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,032.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,078.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emis Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.35%.

In related news, insider Andy Thorburn acquired 2,000 shares of Emis Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

About Emis Group (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

