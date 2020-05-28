Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 117.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Envista by 2,654.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 89.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.