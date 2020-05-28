ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,556 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,682,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVR. Barclays lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $475.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 67.57%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.