ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.24. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 333.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

