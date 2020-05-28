ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,052 NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NOW by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NOW by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NOW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NOW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen raised NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of DNOW opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $801.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NOW Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.