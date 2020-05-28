ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AlarmCom by 17,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,270 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $47,142.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 458,724 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,777,849 shares of company stock worth $271,132,369 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

