ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 181,100 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter worth $14,350,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter worth $12,775,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter worth $12,388,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 158,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 113,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.