ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,046,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

CVY stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

