ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $129,000 Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 129.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $3,294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $2,074,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $42,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 754,975 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBBY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $950.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.38.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

