ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $136,000 Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 77.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $68,476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580,160 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 31,314.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,150,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $11,571,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.76. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

