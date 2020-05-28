ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hibbett Sports worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,144,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,032,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,693,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $2,127,000.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $308.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

