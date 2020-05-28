ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 97,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 114,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 91,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cactus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cactus from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. Cactus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.89 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

