ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New $190,000 Investment in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 125.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

PINS opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,878 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,191 in the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

