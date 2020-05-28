ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 114,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

