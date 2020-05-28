ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Heat Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
HTBX stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Heat Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 633.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heat Biologics Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.
Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX).
Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.