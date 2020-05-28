ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Francesca’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Francesca’s by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 169,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 118,122 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Francesca’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Francesca’s by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRAN opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.99. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.94 million during the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

