ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,958 Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackline news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $87,683.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,098.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,926 shares of company stock valued at $16,111,589. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $69.90 on Thursday. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

