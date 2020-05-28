ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,168 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,586,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,364,000 after buying an additional 1,357,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,421,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,721 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,181,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,950,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 42,184,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,405,000 after purchasing an additional 269,146 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITUB stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

